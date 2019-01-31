Physicist and entertainer Phil Dooley will perform an astronomer’s ode to the Earth at the Butterfly Club in Melbourne, Australia, from 4-9 February.

Dooley has a PhD in physics and is a regular contributor to Cosmos, among other science and news organisations.

His upcoming tour, titled The Most Amazing Planet in the Universe, is billed as “an uplifting show that will thrill you, entertain you and wow you”.

Dooley uses his training as a physicist, combined with his experience as an entertainer and musician, to tell stories and perform original songs about the beauty and wonder in the universe.

Each performance concludes with a question and answer session, where audience members can ask Dooley about his music and stories, as well as get answers to their questions about science and the universe.

“What I’ve realised as a science writer, is that there are some things that we find quite normal about Earth that are really quite weird,” he says.

A highlight of the new show combines Claude Debussy’s Clair de Lune with images of the many different moons orbiting planets in our solar system.

As well as his performance work, Dooley works to help other scientists and researchers improve their science communication skills as a lecturer and trainer.

He aims to provide “insights to inspire scientists to think differently about communication, and practical tips to inspire success”.



