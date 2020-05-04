This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Physics 04 May 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    2D materials with a twist

    Doing it a scale could release their potential.

    The twist angle between the layers governs the crystal symmetry and can lead to a variety of interesting physical behaviours, such as unconventional superconductivity, tunnelling conductance, nonlinear optics and structural super-lubricity.

    Luojun Du et al. Aalto University

    Welcome to the world of twistronics – electronics with a twist.

    There is increasing interest in the potential of the ultimate 2D materials (those consisting of just a single layer of atoms) because of their impressive properties such as high conductivity, flexibility and strength. Think applications in lasers, sensors and the like.

    When a sheet of such 2D material is placed over another and slightly rotated, the twist can radically change the bilayer material's properties and lead to exotic physical behaviours.

    Now researchers led by Finland’s Aalto University say they have taken an important step forward by developing a way to make these twisted layers on scales that are large enough to be useful.

    Their new method for transferring single-atom layers of molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), described in a paper in the journal Nature Communications, allows them to precisely control the twist angle between layers with up to a square centimetre in area, they say.

    “Our demonstrated twist method allows us to tune the properties of stacked multilayer MoS2 structures on larger scales than ever before,” says Luojun Du, one of the lead authors. “The transfer method can also apply to other two-dimensional layered materials.”

    Du and colleagues say previous research has demonstrated that it is possible to fabricate the required twist angle, but the sample size has usually been less than the width of a human hair. Larger few-layer films have also been fabricated, but their interlayer twist angle is random.

    Explore #materials science #atoms
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twistronics
    2. https://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-16056-4
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles