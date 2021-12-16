COVID-19, climate change, renewable energies… we have to make tough decisions every day and it isn’t always easy. No matter how much evidence we have, we need to put thought into the actual thought process of critical decision-making.
Forget the complexity of science, how exactly do we make thoughtful, critical decisions that could affect our lives?
Cosmos spoke to Professor Steve Begg, an expert in decision-making under uncertainty at the University of Adelaide, on why its so hard to a make good descision and a few quick tips on how to make good decisions.
Did Steve Begg’s experience in the classroom resonate with you? Visit our education platform for free STEM education resources, mapped to the curriculum and designed to be used with students from F to Year 10.
Watch the video or to listen to the interview, check out the podcast below!
Originally published by Cosmos as Do you know how to make good decisions?
Deborah Devis
Deborah Devis is a science journalist at Cosmos. She has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Science (Honours) in biology and philosophy from the University of Sydney, and a PhD in plant molecular genetics from the University of Adelaide.
Read science facts, not fiction...
There’s never been a more important time to explain the facts, cherish evidence-based knowledge and to showcase the latest scientific, technological and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by The Royal Institution of Australia, a charity dedicated to connecting people with the world of science. Financial contributions, however big or small, help us provide access to trusted science information at a time when the world needs it most. Please support us by making a donation or purchasing a subscription today.