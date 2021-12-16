Do you know how to make good decisions?

COVID-19, climate change, renewable energies… we have to make tough decisions every day and it isn’t always easy. No matter how much evidence we have, we need to put thought into the actual thought process of critical decision-making.

Forget the complexity of science, how exactly do we make thoughtful, critical decisions that could affect our lives?

Cosmos spoke to Professor Steve Begg, an expert in decision-making under uncertainty at the University of Adelaide, on why its so hard to a make good descision and a few quick tips on how to make good decisions.

Watch the video or to listen to the interview, check out the podcast below!