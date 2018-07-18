Three-minute thesis: The mistaken identity of the Lightning Ridge croc





Scientist

Lachlan Hart, University of New England

PhD title

Cretaceous Crocodyliformes from Lightning Ridge, NSW

Summary

“The outback mining town of Lightning Ridge, NSW is the most prolific and important Mesozoic vertebrate fossil locality in the state. The dinosaurian fauna from this area has been previously researched (to an extent) whereas the other major vertebrate groups have not been extensively studied. This includes Crocodyliformes among others. The aim of this project is to analyse Crocodyliform specimens to determine their phylogenetic relationships with other known Gondwanan taxa and therefore their implications for evolution of vertebrates in Australia and worldwide.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.