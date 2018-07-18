Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Log in
  • Digital Issues
  • Buy a back issue
    • Video Palaeontology 18 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Three-minute thesis: The mistaken identity of the Lightning Ridge croc

    What can cretaceous crocodile specimens teach us about evolution?


    Scientist

    Lachlan Hart, University of New England

    PhD title

    Cretaceous Crocodyliformes from Lightning Ridge, NSW

    Summary

    “The outback mining town of Lightning Ridge, NSW is the most prolific and important Mesozoic vertebrate fossil locality in the state. The dinosaurian fauna from this area has been previously researched (to an extent) whereas the other major vertebrate groups have not been extensively studied. This includes Crocodyliformes among others. The aim of this project is to analyse Crocodyliform specimens to determine their phylogenetic relationships with other known Gondwanan taxa and therefore their implications for evolution of vertebrates in Australia and worldwide.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

    Explore #crocodiles #three-minute thesis #Fossil
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://threeminutethesis.uq.edu.au/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles