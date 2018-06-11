Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    The earliest footprints ever found

    Tiny tracks in China push back the emergence of bilateral movement.

    These tracks were made underwater millions of years before the Cambrian explosion.
    NIGP

    About 550 million years ago, creatures walked across a sea bed and left their imprints.

    These footprints, discovered at a fossil bed in South China known as the Shibantan Member of the Dengying Formation, and revealed in the journal Science, constitute the earliest known trackways ever found.

    The footprints are “arranged in a poorly organised series or groups” write a team of palaeontologists led by Zhe Chen from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing.

    The markings suggest that the responsible organism – the identity of which is likely to remain forever unknown – moved with the aid of bilateral appendages that lifted it above the sediment.

    The find is significant, because creatures with such appendages appear suddenly – and in great variety – during the so-called Cambrian explosion, which began about 540 million years ago. The mysterious animal that left its mark some 10 million years earlier shows that bilateral locomotion was present during the preceding Ediacaran period.

