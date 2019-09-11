This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 11 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Pterosaur identified, 30 years on

    Cryodrakon boreas was a new genus and species.

    Artist’s depiction of Cryodrakon boreas – in Canadian colours in honour of where it was found. Its true colours aren’t known. 

    Davis Maas

    The remains of a giant flying reptile found in Alberta, Canada, three decades ago have been identified as a new genus and species of pterosaur.

    Until now, palaeontologists had assumed that it belonged to the species Quetzalcoatlus, which was discovered in Texas, US.

    However, after analysing other materials collected over the years, researchers led by Queen Mary University of London, UK, have determined that this was in fact something completely new – and named it Cryodrakon boreas, which means “cold dragon of the north winds”.

    "This is a cool discovery; we knew this animal was here but now we can show it is different to other azhdarchids and so it gets a name," says lead author David Hone.

    Different, but every bit as big.

    The main skeleton is from a young animal with a wingspan of about five metres but one giant neck bone from another specimen suggests an adult animal would have a wingspan of around 10 metres – which would have made it among the largest ever flying animals, the researchers say.

    Their study is published in the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology.

    Explore #reptile
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://www.britannica.com/animal/pterosaur
    2. https://www.newdinosaurs.com/quetzalcoatlus/
    3. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/02724634.2019.1649681
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles