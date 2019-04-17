This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 17 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Once upon a time in America

    Digging in poverty reveals the wealth of nations.

    Project leader Glen Evans and an unidentified unemployed man carry a fossil leg bone unearthed in the Texas Serengeti.

    The University of Texas at Austin Jackson School of Geosciences

    During the Great Depression scores of unemployed people were put to work digging up fossils in Texas. The fruits of their arduous labours were stored at the University of Texas at Austin, where, for the past 80 years, they remained untouched.

    Now, an analysis of the collection has identified an extraordinary wealth of unknown or little-known species that roamed 11 million years ago across what has now been named the Texas Serengeti.

    More than 50 species have been identified from almost 4000 collected fossils, including elephant-like animals, rhinos, alligators, antelopes, camels, and 12 types of horses.

    The finds are described in a study led by the university’s Steven May in the journal Palaeontologia Electronica.

    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.26879/929
