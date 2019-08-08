This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 08 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Meet Hercules, the biggest parrot ever

    The list of giant New Zealand birds just got longer.

    The giant Heracles inexpectatus.

    Brian Choo, Flinders University

    This is an artist’s reconstruction of Heracles inexpectatus – aka Hercules – the 19-million-year old remains of which were found near St Bathans in Central Otago, New Zealand (NZ).

    Palaeontologists say that in its day it would have stood a metre tall and weighed about seven kilograms, making it twice the size of the critically endangered flightless NZ kakapo, previously the largest known parrot.

    NZ is well known for its giant birds, says Trevor Worthy from Australia’s Flinders University, but “until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere”.

    The area around St Bathans is well known for a rich assemblage of fossil birds from the Miocene period.

    Like the kakapo, Hercules was a member of an ancient NZ group of parrots that appear to be more primitive than those that thrive today in Australia and elsewhere.

    It lived in a diverse subtropical forest and had a massive beak “that could crack wide open anything it fancied”, says co-author Mike Archer from Australia’s UNSW Sydney.

    Experts from NZ’s Canterbury Museum also were part of the discovery, which is described in a paper in the journal Biology Letters.

    Explore #Birds
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
