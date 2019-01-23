This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Palaeontology 23 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Meet Galagadon, an ancient shark with funny teeth

    Researchers report another important addition to the fossil record. Nick Carne reports.

    VELIZAR SIMEONOVSKI, FIELD MUSEUM

    US scientists have introduced us to Galagadon nordquistae, a newly discovered species of freshwater shark from around 67 million years ago.

    Its claims to fame include having – in the words of said scientists – tiny teeth that “resemble the alien ships from the popular 1980s video game Galaga”, and being found next to Sue, currently the most complete T. rex specimen ever described.

    Unlike its gargantuan cousin the megalodon, Galagadon was a small shark (30 to 45 centimetres long), and related to modern-day carpet sharks such as the wobbegong.

    "The more we discover about the Cretaceous period just before the non-bird dinosaurs went extinct, the more fantastic that world becomes," says Terry Gates from North Carolina State University, US, and lead author of a paper describing the discovery published in the Journal of Paleontology.

    Galagadon’s tiny teeth – each less than a millimetre across – were discovered in the sediment left behind when palaeontologists from the Field Museum uncovered the bones of Sue. Gates sifted through the almost two tonnes of dirt with the help of volunteer Karen Nordquist, who was honoured in the naming of the species.

    "It amazes me that we can find microscopic shark teeth sitting right beside the bones of the largest predators of all time," he says. "These teeth are the size of a sand grain. Without a microscope you'd just throw them away."

    Despite its diminutive size, Gates sees the discovery of Galagadon as an important addition to the fossil record.

    "Every species in an ecosystem plays a supporting role, keeping the whole network together. There is no way for us to understand what changed in the ecosystem during the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous without knowing all the wonderful species that existed before."

    Explore #sharks #cretaceous
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Nick carne avatar 1533012893.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Nick Carne is a science journalist based in Adelaide.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C81 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://arcadegamesclassic.net/galaga/#.XEaE6S17EQk
    2. https://www.fieldmuseum.org/blog/sue-t-rex
    3. https://www.britannica.com/animal/megalodon
    4. http://ipfactly.com/wobbegong-sharks/
    5. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/journal-of-paleontology/article/new-sharks-and-other-chondrichthyans-from-the-latest-maastrichtian-late-cretaceous-of-north-america/03C9F86EA8FE0C54C70BFB7783FC8AA2
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles