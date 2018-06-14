Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    14 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    Like its namesake, a fossil named after Bowie raises many questions

    Ancient South American mammal co-existed with dinosaurs, had relatives in India. Jeff Glorfeld reports.

    David Bowie performing as Ziggy Stardust and, unbeknownst to him, inspiring fossil hunters.
    David Bowie performing as Ziggy Stardust and, unbeknownst to him, inspiring fossil hunters.
    Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

    The late British artist David Bowie has been feted for his vast catalogue of musical achievements, but now he has been further memorialised in palaeontology, with the naming of Brasilestes stardusti, the oldest known mammal found in Brazil.

    B. stardusti, named for Bowie’s 1972 creation Ziggy Stardust, lived in what is now the north-west of São Paulo state at the end of the Mesozoic Era, between 87 million and 70 million years ago. It is the only Brazilian mammal known to have coexisted with the dinosaurs.

    The discovery was announced in a paper in the journal Royal Society Open Science by a team led by Max Langer, from Brazil’s University of São Paulo.

    Identification of the new species rests on a fossilised premolar tooth with a crown length of just 3.5 millimetres.

    “The tooth is small and incomplete – the roots are missing,” says lead author, palaeontologist Mariela Cordeiro de Castro.

    “Although it's only 3.5 millimetres, the Brasilestes tooth is three times bigger than all known Mesozoic mammal teeth. In the age of the dinosaurs, most mammals were the size of mice. Brasilestes was far larger, about the size of an opossum.”

    The research is part of a larger project, investigating the origin and rise of dinosaurs in the Gondwana super-continent, with Langer as principal investigator.

    The incompleteness of the tooth prevents the researchers from saying with absolute confidence to which group of mammals the species belonged. They know only that the tooth belonged to a therian, a member of a large subclass that includes marsupials and placentals.

    Although there is not enough evidence to support the inclusion of B. stardusti in either infraclass, the researchers believe it was a placental mammal. If so, the fossil is unique.

    Langer says the Bowie beast is different from everything found before, suggesting that possibly placental mammals inhabited South America as early as 87.8 million years ago.

    The Mesozoic mammal with premolars that most resembled the B. stardusti tooth lived on the other side of the world, in India, between 70 million and 66 million years ago. Its name is Deccanolestes.

    “The discovery of Brasilestes raises many more questions than answers about the biogeography of South American Mesozoic mammals,” Langer says.

    “Thanks to Brasilestes, we've realised that the history of Gondwana's mammals is more complex than we thought.”

    Jeff Glorfeld is a former senior editor of The Age newspaper in Australia, and is now a freelance journalist based in California, US.
