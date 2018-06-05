Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Half-billion-year-old baby had big teeth

    The tiny offspring of a metre-long arthropod was an active predator. Andrew Masterson reports.

    Half a billion years ago, radiodontans were the apex predators.
    Science China Press

    During the Cambrian period, some 500 million years ago, the peak ocean predators were members of a group of invertebrates known as Radiodonta – arthropods with a lot of teeth and which could grow up to a metre long.

    Full-grown specimens were clearly dangerous creatures, but now new research reveals their newborns were also far from harmless.

    Writing in the journal National Science Review, a team of palaeontologists led by Jianni Liu from China’s Northwest University describes the first juvenile radiodontan ever found – and, size notwithstanding, it turns out to be one scary beast.

    Liu and his colleagues reveal a creature that was only 18 millimetres long when it perished. A member of the radiodontan species Lyrarapax unguispinus, the specimen was an “instar” – a juvenile arthropod between moults.

    Don’t go assuming that a baby radiodonton was, in the manner of a baby wolf or a baby lion, bug-eyed and cute, yet to develop the impressive predatory weaponry of its parents. Juvenile L. unguispinus came complete with all adult accessories, including spiny grasping appendages and a full complement of teeth.

    The evidence, writes Liu and his team, shows that the species “was a well-equipped predator at an early developmental stage”.

    This in turn indicates that raptorial feeding – that is, securing prey by violent means – was an early evolutionary development, in place by half a billion years ago.

    This latest piece of fossil evidence adds weight to the theory that predation was a major factor in fuelling the evolutionary arms race that became known as the Cambrian Explosion.

    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is news editor of Cosmos.
