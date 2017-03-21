  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 21 March 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Damsel in distress

    Flies trapped in amber are providing clues to ancient mating behaviour.

    No image credit available
    Typical, isn’t it? There you, are trying impress a potential mate when all of sudden a great dollop of sticky amber lands on you and that’s you stuck there for the next 80 million years.

    On the day in question, somewhere around the middle of the Cretaceous Period, the amber captured three prehistoric male damsel flies (Yijenplatycnemis huangi) in the act of courtship.

    Their recent discovery by a team led by Zheng Daran and Wang Bo from Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology in China has provided paleontologists and entomologists with a very rare glimpse of ancient insect mating behavior.

    The find was recorded in the journal Scientific Reports.

    Explore #entomology #fossils #amber
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is an author and journalist based in Melbourne, Australia.
    Recommended for you
    In Mawson's footsteps

    The geologist’s records provide an invaluable baseline for today’s researchers.

    Beaming in from SXSW

    Sci fi author Cat Sparks checks in for Cosmos from this year's South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles