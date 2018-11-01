This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Palaeontology 01 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Coloured eggs are a gift from the dinosaurs

    Research suggests egg shell pigment evolved long before birds. Samantha Page reports.

    The shades and speckles of bird eggs are a direct legacy of the dinosaurs.

    The shades and speckles of bird eggs are a direct legacy of the dinosaurs.

    Alicia Llop/Getty Images

    It turns out that a robin’s egg blue could predate the robin by millennia.

    Animals that lay eggs – all birds, some reptiles and two species of monotreme mammal – are known an amniotes. Birds are the only ones which lay eggs that come in different colours – the result of an adaptation inherited from their dinosaur ancestors, says a new study in the journal Nature.

    Researchers, led by Jasmina Wiemann at Yale University in Connecticut, US, use Raman spectroscopy to analyse fossil eggshells from all the major dinosaur groups.

    In those of a group of small, bipedal and often feathered animals known as Maniraptora, the scientists found traces of pigment. None was found in eggs for any other type.

    “Egg colour had a single evolutionary origin in nonavian theropod dinosaurs,” the authors conclude.

    “As with many other characteristics, this is an attribute that evolved deep within the dinosaur tree and long before the spectacular radiation of modern birds.”

    The finding runs counter to previous assumptions. Coloured eggs “have long been considered to be an avian innovation,” the researchers note.

    Wiemann and colleagues suggest that pigmentation may have evolved in response to environmental cues, with colouring giving a selective advantage to eggs left uncovered or unburied.

    However, they add, “information on eggshell pigments in a larger sample of nonavian dinosaurs is required to understand the evolution of egg colour.”

    Explore #eggs #dinosaurs #dinosaurs and birds #Fossil
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Samantha Page is a science journalist based in Spain.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0646-5
    2. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/biological-reviews/article/evolution-of-egg-colour-and-patterning-in-birds/1E71B0ACE4D37536D3CBBE5978697BB9
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles