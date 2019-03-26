Big, burly, and bad to the bone

Meet Scotty, reputedly the largest Tyrannosaurus rex ever found, at least in Canada.

Scotty currently lives at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, but was originally found in 1991. When alive, the animal was 13 metres from snout to tail-tip. Its leg bones suggest a living weight of some 8800 kilograms.

“This is the rex of rexes,” says Scott Persons from the University of Alberta and lead author of a descriptive study in the journal The Anatomical Record.

“There is considerable size variability among Tyrannosaurus. Some individuals were lankier than others and some were more robust. Scotty exemplifies the robust. Take careful measurements of its legs, hips, and even shoulder, and Scotty comes out a bit heftier than other T. rex specimens.”

