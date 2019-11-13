This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 13 November 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Another tale set in amber

    Ancient beetle provides evidence of pollination.

    Amber piece showing the tumbling flower beetle Angimordella burmitina.

    Image courtesy of Bo Wang.

    Let’s face it, anything in amber looks pretty cool. The bonus is that they often have an important story to tell.

    In the case of this 99-million-year-old tumbling flower beetle (Angimordella burmitina), researchers suggest it provides important evidence of insect pollination of flowering plants.

    It is thought such pollination was happening during the Cretaceous Period (145 to 66 million years ago) when flowering plants rapidly diversified, but direct evidence only dates to the Middle Eocene, around 48-45 million years ago. Until now.

    A. Burmitina, recovered from a mine in northern Myanmar, exhibits a suite of characteristics suggesting its role as a pollinator, says a research team led by Bo Wang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and David Dilcher from Indiana University, US.

    It has a curved, compressed, and wedge-shaped body with a declined head that likely facilitated feeding inside flowers; well-developed hind legs to move between flowers; fine hairs on the thorax and abdomen whose height and spacing are apt for holding and transporting pollen; and modified mouthparts seemingly tailored for collecting and likely transporting pollen.

    In addition, the beetle's thorax and abdomen were dusted with tricolpate pollen, a defining feature of the eudicot group of flowering plants.

    The findings are reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

    Explore #amber #insects
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2019/11/05/1916186116
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles