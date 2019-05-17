This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 17 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A very early bird

    Archaeopteryx was not alone in the skies.

    Fossilised wing bones of Alcmonavis poeschli.

    Credit: O. RAUHUT, LMU/SNSB

    This is the fossilised wing of a newly discovered species, Alcmonavis poeschli, embedded in limestone in Germany.

    The creature is a proto-bird, essentially a flying dinosaur descendant, from the Jurassic period, some 150 million years ago.

    It’s discovery, by researchers led by palaeontologist Oliver Rauhut from Germany’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, is very important. A. poeschli is only the second species of proto-bird from the period ever discovered. The other, of course, is the famous Archaeopteryx.

    “At first, we assumed that this was another specimen of Archaeopteryx,” Rahut says.

    “There are similarities, but after detailed comparisons with Archaeopteryx and other, geologically younger birds, its fossil remains suggested that we were dealing with a somewhat more derived bird.

    “The wing muscles indicate a greater capacity for flying.”

    The new species is formally described in the journal eLife.

    Explore #fossils #Birds
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.7554/eLife.43789
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles