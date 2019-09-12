This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 12 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Tiny predator has a big story to tell

    Oldest chelicerate found in the Burgess Shale.

    Mollisonia plenovenatrix preserved in dorsal view, showing the large eyes, walking legs and small chelicerae at the front.

    Jean-Bernard Caron / Royal Ontario Museum

    Palaeontologists working on Canada’s world-renowned Burgess Shale have revealed a new species called Mollisonia plenovenatrix, which is presented as the oldest chelicerate.

    The discovery, they say, places the origin of a group of animals containing more than 115,000 species – including horseshoe crabs, scorpions and spiders – at more than half a billion years ago.

    M. plenovenatrix was about the size of a thumb and, importantly, had a pair of tiny chelicerae or “pincers" in the front of its mouth, called chelicerae. These are used to kill, hold and cut pray, and give the group its name.

    "Before this discovery, we couldn't pinpoint the chelicerae in other Cambrian fossils, although some of them clearly have chelicerate-like characteristics; this key feature, this coat of arms of the chelicerates, was still missing," says Cédric Aria, a regular member of the Royal Ontario Museum's Burgess Shale expeditions.

    Currently at China’s Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology, Aria is lead author of a paper published in the journal Nature.

    Explore #fossils
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://burgess-shale.rom.on.ca/en/
    2. https://ucmp.berkeley.edu/arthropoda/chelicerata/cheliceramm.html
    3. https://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1525-4
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles