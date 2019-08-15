This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 15 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    A new view of old eyes

    Fossilisation process may have altered structures. 

    The fossilised head of a crane-fly, showing the regularly arranged hexagonal ommatidial facets of its compound eyes. 

    Johan Lindgren

    This 54-million-year-old crane-fly (family Tipulidae) is impressive as a fossil and interesting for what it tells scientists about the fossilisation process.

    Analysis by an international team led by Johan Lindgren from Sweden’s Lund University has revealed how the structures of its eyes were altered by the process, suggesting that previous interpretations of the eye structures of other fossilised arthropods, such as trilobites, may need to be reassessed.

    The eyes also offer the first known record of a melanin light-screening pigment in any arthropod.

    Compound eyes, found in arthropods such as insects and crustaceans, are the most common visual organs seen in the animal kingdom, the researchers say, and have an evolutionary history dating back at least 520 million years.

    The findings are published in the journal Nature.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    C83 cover 600
