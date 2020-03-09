This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Palaeontology 09 March 2020
    1 minute read 
    A hunt without a kill 

    Mary Anning showed there’s no barrier to age in scientific discoveries.

    Mary Anning's Ichthyosaur.

    Museum of Natural History

    The specimen pictured above is of a juvenile Ichthyosaurus anningae, named after none other than Mary Anning.

    Anning was no ordinary palaeontologist. She made her first significant find when just 11 or 12 (details differ) years old when she discovered a complete skeleton of an Ichthyosaurus from the Jurassic period, which created a sensation and made her famous.

    Anning's passion for fossils came from her father's interest in fossil hunting, and a need for the income derived from them to support her family after his death.

    She lived and worked in the English town of Lyme Regis, unearthing and selling large fossils to noted palaeontologists of the day and smaller ones to the tourist trade.

    In 1823, Anning discovered the first complete Plesiosaurus. Her discoveries became key pieces of evidence for extinction. Later in her life, the Geological Society of London granted her an honorary membership.

    On this day, 9 March, in 1847, Mary Anning died at the age of 47.

    Explore #fossils #extinction
    Cosmos editorial team.
    C86 front cover ovato
