    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 26 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    A giant Polish lizard

    Fossil bones paint a picture of reptiles that looked like mammals.

    Limb bones of dicynodont, Lisowice locality, Silesia, Poland.

    Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki

    Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki

    This is a 250-million-year-old limb bone that once belonged to a previously unknown species of mammal-like reptile known as a dicynodont.

    The bone was unearthed near the village of Lisowice, in Poland, by scientists led by Grzegorz Niedzwiedzk from Uppsala University, in Sweden.

    Dicynodonts were members of a very large group of reptiles that shared many behaviours in common with mammals. They were the dominant terrestrial herbivore until the rise of the dinosaur.

    The new species – dubbed Lisowicia bojani – would have been 4.5 metres long, 2.5 metres high and weighed nine tonnes, making it the biggest dicynodont ever found, by a comfortable margin.

    The find is described in the journal Science.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
