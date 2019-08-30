This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Palaeontology 30 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Beautiful view of failed experiment

    Things get tough if your proboscis doesn’t cut it.

    Buratina truncata, the new long-proboscid species of Paradoxosisyrinae from Burmese amber.

    Alexander Khramov

    Many things look cool in amber, but this picture strikes us as particularly – well, striking.

    Unfortunately, it captures what Russian palaeontologists describe as one of nature’s failed experiments.

    A team from the Borissiak Paleontological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences discovered four new species of extinct insects with sucking mouthparts in mid-Cretaceous Burmese amber.

    All eventually went extinct, they believe, because of the inefficient design of the proboscis.

    “These insects were nature’s unsuccessful attempt to make nectar feeding insects in response to the rise of the flowering plants in the Early Cretaceous period,” says Alexander Khramov, lead author of a paper in the journal Cretaceous Research.

    "Soon they were outcompeted by bees, flies and other nectar feeders with more cleverly designed mouthparts.”

    Our featured species, above, was named Buratina truncata after the long-nosed fictional character Buratino – the Russian Pinocchio.

    Explore #amber #Insects
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
