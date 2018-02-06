  • Latest
    Image of the Day Palaeontology 06 February 2018
    1 minute read 
    A 100-million-year-old flower

    An ancient flower perfectly preserved in amber.

    A specimen of the 100-million-year-old flower Tropidogyne pentaptera.
    George Poinar Jr. / Oregon State University

    The tiny flower above – around 4 mm in diameter – belonged to a tree that lived 100 million years ago in what was then the island of Greater India. The tree was a member of a species dubbed Tropidogyne pentaptera, which scientists believe was a rainforest tree related to the Ceropetalum genus found today in Australian and Papua New Guinea.

    The specimen was found in Myanmar with six others, preserved in amber. Georges Poinar, the scientists who described the flowers, speculates that a passing dinosaur may have knocked the flowers into a pool of resin from an araucaria tree that fossilised over time into amber.

