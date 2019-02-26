70 million years ago, several species shared a nest

Birds and reptiles were strategically sharing nest sites at least 70 million years ago, new research suggests.

Analysis of fossilised eggshells unearthed in western Romania has revealed four types of shell and thus four types of previous inhabitants: extinct birds within a group known as enantiornithes, birds of undetermined classification, gecko-like lizards and small predecessors of crocodiles.

The shells – some complete and others broken into thousands of pieces – were densely packed and encased in mudstone that formed part of the remains of a bird breeding colony, probably comprising hundreds of separate nests.



