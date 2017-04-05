How to Bake Pi: A livestreamed public lecture





Get ready to discover how mathematics can be tasty! It’s a way of thinking, and not just about numbers.

The Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada is beaming a live webcast of the public lecture "How to Bake Pi" by Eugenia Cheng on Wednesday 7pm ET (11pm UTC, 9am Thursday April 6 AEST).



Through unexpectedly connected examples from music, juggling, and baking, Cheng will demonstrate that math can be made fun and intriguing for all. Her interactive talk will feature hands-on activities, examples that everyone can relate to, and funny stories. She will present surprisingly high-level mathematics, including some advanced abstract algebra usually only seen by math majors and graduate students. There will be a distinct emphasis on edible examples.

Dr. Eugenia Cheng is a mathematician and pianist. She is Scientist-in-Residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and won tenure in Pure Mathematics at the University of Sheffield, UK. She is now Honorary Fellow at the University of Sheffield and Honorary Visiting Fellow at City University, London. She has previously taught at the universities of Cambridge, Chicago and Nice and holds a PhD in pure mathematics from the University of Cambridge.

Alongside her research in Category Theory and undergraduate teaching, her aim is to rid the world of “math phobia.”

And if you're reading this after the lecture's done and dusted, or have other plans when it’s on, don't worry – it will be recorded, and you can catch up on the Perimeter Institute’s YouTube channel.