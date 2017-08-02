  • Latest
    Video Mathematics 02 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Circles or squares? It depends on your point of view

    Clever design and careful construction make these dazzling illusions possible


    Professor Kokichi Sugihara, a doctor of engineering at the Meiji Institute for Advanced Study of Mathematical Sciences in Tokyo, produces three-dimensional objects that wreak havoc with your sense of spatial perception.

    By cunningly exploiting the ways our visual system interprets cues to build a mental model of our surroundings, the precise geometry of Sugihara’s “anomalous objects” will have you doubting the evidence of your eyes.

