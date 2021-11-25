Inventor of spray-on-skin and world-leading burns specialist, Professor Fiona Wood took on questions from school students around Australia in this exclusive In Class With… event.
With questions about her career pathway, the design process and advice for students, Professor Fiona Wood inspires students to do what they love and make the most of opportunities.
For students learning about the use and influence of science, and how it can affect peoples’ lives, this In Class With… will inspire, engage and answer all the big questions!
Originally published by Cosmos
