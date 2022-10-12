Can you trust an app as a contraceptive?

A smartphone app commonly used by women as an alternative to hormonal contraceptives will likely boost unplanned pregnancies and healthcare costs in the UK, according to a new study in BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health.

The Natural Cycles app is one of several on the market, but is the only one currently approved for use as a contraceptive by the US drugs regulator the FDA. The app markets itself as an alternative to hormonal contraceptives, with its stated 93% efficacy matching the contraceptive pill – in theory. It uses the natural fluctuations of the menstrual cycle and the measurement of basal body temperature as a predictive tool for fertility.

But the new study, which used the Markov model, estimated an increase in unintended pregnancies and additional health service costs associated with use of the app over a five-year period in the UK. The model was based on 11,287,414 women, divided into two age groups – 16-24 year olds and 25-49 year olds – using publicly available and company data.

The model predicted that Natural Cycles would increase unintended pregnancies by 1.5% over five years, and raise NHS costs by 0.7%. While these margins may seem small, in the modelling scenario alone they amount to 30,384 extra unintended pregnancies and £32 million extra in NHS costs.

“Proactive regulation is required to ensure that women receive full and accurate information on the risks, benefits and costs of contraceptive options, particularly if contraceptive choices are made in the absence of a trained health worker,” state the authors.

Part of the problem is imperfect use of the app: according to the study, when you factor in both perfect and typical use as a contraceptive, the app has 89% efficacy, whereas hormonal contraception has 97% efficacy.

When the proportion of users achieving perfect use is 60% or below, unintended pregnancies vastly increased regardless of efficacy, according to the model. But conversely, where the efficacy of the app is below 96% (its website states 93% efficacy), unintended pregnancies increase regardless of the proportion achieving perfect use.

The researchers say this presents a problem for the NHS, namely that the rise of apps like Natural Cycles suggests the current options freely available in the UK are either inaccessible or unattractive to many women. Part of the appeal of apps like Natural Cycles lies in the fact that it does not require introducing additional hormones – or hormone mediation – into the body.

The apps are also heavily marketed and often endorsed by celebrities, tapping into a culture of “natural” healthcare in the online space. The researchers suggest that education will be an important tool to counter this trend.

“Fertility awareness methods sound excellent, because they are non-hormonal, but in reality…it’s dependent on not only the woman complying but also having a partner that wants to comply as well,” says Danielle Mazza, chair of general practice at Monash University and an expert in women’s health, who was not involved in the study.

“So it’s not as wonderful as it sounds because of all these issues, even though it’s a very attractive thing for the modern woman who likes the idea of data, non-hormonal, app-based, that kind of thing.”

