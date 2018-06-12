Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Cosmos Conversation Geoscience 12 June 2018
    6 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The world's top 10 battles for environmental justice

    The Environmental Justice Atlas is an international collaboration that tracks land and energy conflicts around the world. Researcher Julie Snorek from the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain reports.

    In Delhi, middle class residents and informal recyclers joined together to oppose the privatisation of waste management.
    In Delhi, middle class residents and informal recyclers joined together to oppose the privatisation of waste management.
    EPA

    Environmental justice activism is to this age what the workers’ movement was for the industrial age - one of the most influential social movements of its time. Yet, despite its consistent progress since the 1970s, environmental justice protests seem to get lost in the morass of information on broader environmental issues.

    In contrast, labour conflicts, including strikes and lock-outs, carry such gravity that the International Labour Organization tracks these on a systematic basis. As more communities are refusing to allow the destruction and contamination of their land, water, soil and air, these, in turn, deserve to be counted.

    The Environmental Justice Atlas (EJAtlas), an inventory of social conflicts around environmental issues, fills that gap. It is funded by two successive European research projects, through a collective effort of scientists and activists. It records the failures and successes of the worldwide movement for environmental justice.

    The project is directed and coordinated by Leah Temper, Daniela Del Bene and Joan Martínez-Alier at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. It has collected and categorised about 2500 ecological distribution conflicts. These focus on who gains and who loses in development processes, arguing that these movements play a fundamental role in redefining and promoting sustainability.

    In honour of World Environment Day, on June 5th, some of the highlights of the most pertinent findings, stemming from the ten most critical categories of environmental distribution conflicts facing the world today are shown. These are listed in order of most-catalogued cases in the EJAtlas. But due to the nature of the project, this is not indicative of its global significance.

    The top ten environmental conflicts

    Land grabbing – 600+ conflicts

    Booming palm oil production is behind a land-grabbing surge for plantations, which threatens communities. Palm oil is now in half of all packaged products sold in the supermarket. These plantations replace food crops, deprive farmers from their land, increase slave labour, cause environmental destruction like deforestation, water pollution, infertile soil and fires. Grassroots activist networks achieved temporary suspensions of further expansion of what they call green deserts in Honduras, Colombia, México, Indonesia and Myanmar.

    Renewable energy conflict – 31 wind; 326 water infrastructure conflicts

    Renewables are necessary in a post-carbon world, but mega dams like Narmada in India and mega wind projects in Mexico, Kenya, India are triggering conflicts.

    Methane emissions and cost overruns are hidden behind a twisted sustainability discourse to justify a new wave of dams, especially in the Himalayas, Amazon basin, Balkans and Africa. In response, some rural communities are creating cooperative wind energy models as alternatives to the corporate schemes. These in turn reshape global production and consumption patterns. Also, communities expose the injustice of large-scale dam projects and redefine their own energy transformations.

    Mega-mining – 270 conflicts

    New technologies, highly polluting chemicals and massive amounts of water accompany mega-mining expansion in Latin America and Western Africa. Examples of this is seen in bauxite or iron in Guinea, gold in Burkina Faso, Senegal and Ghana). Resistance in Latin America and Africa is strong. Often, there is high participation and leadership of women. Affected communities are developing new local initiatives that are more sustainable.

    Unburnable fuels – 178 conflicts

    The fossil fuel industry, faced with declining stocks, depends on unconventional means and locations of extraction. These extend to oil sand drilling and fracking to Arctic drilling and deep water petroleum sources. It has caused contamination of fresh water supplies, devastation of marine systems, seismic activity and global warming.

    This gave rise to a Blockadia movement of direct action. Blockadia connects the various struggles to highlight the global and local threats posed by oil, coal and gas extraction. Massive oppositions have resulted in moratoria on off-shore drilling, litigation over continued oil exploration, bans on fracking, the removal of gas pipelines, and the halting of oil and gas operations.

    Trash economy – 126 conflicts

    Alliances of grassroots organisations are protecting the health and livelihoods of those living near waste sites by facing down a multi-billion dollar waste industry. GAIA, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives unites communities resisting incinerators. The Basel Action Network tries to halt the flow of hazardous waste like e-waste from being shipped from high-consumption countries to the Global South. The Global Alliance of Waste Pickers defends the informal recycling sector in more than 28 countries. In Delhi, middle class residents and informal recyclers joined together to oppose the privatisation of waste management and the resulting introduction of incineration.

    The Environmental Justice Atlas is a collection of cases of communities struggling for environmental justice around the world.
    The Environmental Justice Atlas is a collection of cases of communities struggling for environmental justice around the world.
    EJAtlas website

    Sand mafias – 82 conflicts

    Illegal sand mining has ten times more economic value than all wildlife crime. The causes of the surge in demand for sand are attributed to a number of reasons. They range from booming building industry to land expansion to mining of ilmenite or zircon at beaches.

    India is a particular hotbed of sand mining conflicts, from beach sand mining in the South to riverbed sand mining in the Himalayas. Hundreds have been killed by various branches of the sand mafia, including activists and investigative journalists.

    Fighting for fish – 77 conflicts

    The industrialisation of fishing since the 1950s is causing stock collapses and extinctions. Small-scale fishing communities are reclaiming their rights for access to and control over aquatic commons. The World Forum of Fisher People and World Forum of Fish Harvesters and Fish Workers aim to stop fisheries injustices. Some examples are the ones by intensive fish farms in Turkey or in Chile, big port projects in India and polluting industries in Ecuador.

    China rising up – 76 conflicts

    Despite government restrictions, China is swept by large-scale protests against the highly flammable petrochemical Paraxylene, used to make plastic and polyester. Protests in Xiamen in 2007 stopped the construction of a plant. Protests spread to Dalian, Chengdu, Shanghai and elsewhere. Together with protests against incinerators, wastewater issues, and coal-fired power plants for example, a new type of a-political mass mobilisation has emerged.

    Nuclear nightmares – 57 conflicts

    Nuclear power is criticised because of risks illustrated by accidents in Three Mile Island (1979)], Chernobyl (1986) and Fukushima (2011)]. Particularly controversial were the more risky fast breeder reactors in Creys-Malville in France, where an activist lost his life. In Kalkar, Germany and Monju, Japan there were also serious risks. These were stopped but struggles at other places, such as Kalpakkam in India are ongoing. Accidents and grassroots movements have succeeded in slowing down the nuclear industry, leading to phase outs in many countries.

    Pesticide popularity – 23 conflicts

    Despite the impact of pesticides on the environment and human health where it can cause cancer and kill birds, its use in farming is increasing - especially in developing countries. Sadly, it’s usually only when the impact of these toxins have become irreversible that people demand justice for the related health challenges.

    In Argentina the use of glyphosate in soybean cultivation is being disputed. In Asia, Latin America and Africa, the use of a nematicide to kill worms threatening banana plantations is being fought. These remain uphill battles.

    The environmental justice movement

    The case studies and database provided by the EJAtlas support the legitimacy and provide evidence to support the environmental justice movement.

    The EJAtlas shows that people all over the world, organised in groups and networks, struggle for the kind of world they want to create, and in doing so, are promoting sustainability. Environmental conflicts are not disruptions to smooth governance, fixable with market solutions and technology. People are expressing grievances, aspirations and political demands. They should not be repressed; they should lead us to a better world for all.

    The ConversationThe EnvJustice research project studies and contributes to the global environmental justice movement. The EnvJustice team is composed by Sofia Avila, Daniela del Bene, Federico Demaria, Irmak Ertör, Juan Liu, Joan Martinez-Alier, Sara Mingorria, Grettel Navas, Camila Rolando Mazzuca, Brototi Roy, Arnim Scheidel, Julie Snorek (Institute of Environmental Science and Technology, Autonomous University of Barcelona) and Nick Meynen (European Environmental Bureau)

    This article was originally published on The Conversation and is republished here with permission. Read the original article.

    Explore #environment #Ecology #mining #Pollution
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    The conversation.png?ixlib=rails 2.1
    The Conversation is an independent, not-for-profit media outlet that uses content sourced from the academic and research community.
    1. http://www.ilo.org/global/lang--en/index.htm
    2. http://ejatlas.org/
    3. http://worldenvironmentday.global/
    4. https://ejatlas.org/about
    5. https://ejatlas.org/type/land-acquisition-conflicts
    6. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/sugarcane-cultivation-and-oil-palm-plantation-in-polochic-valley-guatemala
    7. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/oil-palm-plantations-in-the-bajo-aguan-honduras
    8. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/south-korean-conglomerate-posco-daewoo-oil-palm-expansion-indonesia
    9. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/proyecto-minero-el-corpus-honduras
    10. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/oil-palm-and-fires-in-riau-indonesia
    11. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/jeannette-kawas-fernandez-case-honduras
    12. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/hacienda-las-pavas-colombia
    13. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/redd-pilot-lacandon-jungle-chiapas-mexico
    14. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/siberut-oil-palm-conflict-west-sumatra-indonesia
    15. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/mspp-oil-palm-plantation-tanintharyi-region-myanmar
    16. https://ejatlas.org/type/windmills
    17. https://ejatlas.org/type/dams-and-water-distribution-conflicts
    18. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/dams-on-the-narmada-river-india
    19. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/wind-power-plants-in-oaxaca-mexico
    20. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/lake-turkana-wind-power-project-kenya
    21. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/wind-farm-cdm-project-in-kalpavalli-community
    22. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/environmental-conservation/article/hydroelectric-dams-in-the-brazilian-amazon-as-sources-of-greenhouse-gases/B02E5246EF25F78DD96E05E9EBCC79CD
    23. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301421513010926
    24. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/pancheswar-dam-uttarakhand-india
    25. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/sao-luiz-do-tapajos-hydroelectric-dam-brazil
    26. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/ten-hydro-power-plants-on-the-river-ibar-serbia
    27. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/mambilla-hydropower-station-project-nigeria
    28. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/movement-against-industrial-renewable-energy-resources-res-in-chios
    29. https://www.rmi.org/news/blog_2015_11_02_the_renewable_energy_market_is_evolving_heres_how/
    30. https://www.dissentmagazine.org/online_articles/100-percent-renewable-energy-overconsumption-inequality
    31. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11625-018-0558-1
    32. http://ejatlas.org/featured/mining-latam
    33. http://ejatlas.org/featured/mining-latam
    34. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/bauxite-mining-boke-guinea
    35. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/simandoun-mine
    36. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/gold-and-water-rush-in-burkina-fasos-essakane-mine
    37. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/sabodala-gold-project-senegal
    38. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/gold-min
    39. http://ejatlas.org/featured/mujeres
    40. https://womin.org.za/
    41. https://www.redlatinoamericanademujeres.org/historia
    42. https://ejatlas.org/type/oil-and-gas-exploration-and-extraction
    43. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/total-moil-bemolonga-tar-sands-madagascar
    44. https://ejatlas.org/featured/fracking-frenzy
    45. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/shells-drilling-for-oil-in-the-arctic
    46. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/greenpeace-in-new-zealand
    47. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/fracking-and-flooding-in-fares-egypt
    48. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/mauritanias-offshore-oil-production
    49. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/earthquakes-conflict-linked-to-fracking-nuevo-leon-mexico
    50. https://ejatlas.org/featured/blockadia
    51. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/belizean-population-against-offshore-drilling-blue-hole
    52. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/the-people-versus-arctic-oil
    53. https://ejatlas.org/featured/fracking-frenzy
    54. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/fracking-voelkersen-germany
    55. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/anti-fracking-uprising-in-ain-salah
    56. https://ejatlas.org/commodity/industrial-waste
    57. http://www.no-burn.org/
    58. http://www.ban.org/
    59. http://globalrec.org/
    60. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/okhla-waste-to-energy-plant-india
    61. https://ejatlas.org/commodity/sand-gravel
    62. https://theecologist.org/2018/feb/08/they-stole-beach-major-mafia-almost-nobody-wants-talk-about
    63. https://theecologist.org/2017/may/09/concrete-or-beaches-worlds-sand-running-out-global-construction-booms
    64. https://scroll.in/article/836336/the-new-oil-the-global-battle-for-sand-is-getting-ugly
    65. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/beach-minerals-sand-mining-in-tamil-nadu-india
    66. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/illegal-sand-mining-in-the-chakki-riverbed-himachal-pradesh
    67. https://www.wired.com/2015/03/illegal-sand-mining/
    68. https://ejatlas.org/type/aquaculture-and-fisheries
    69. http://worldfishers.org/
    70. http://worldfisherforum.org/
    71. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/tuna-fattening-farms-in-sigacik-bay-turkey
    72. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/industrial-mining-threat-in-the-archipelago-of-chiloe-chile
    73. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/peoples-movement-against-enayam-international-container-transshipment-terminal
    74. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/salango-comuna-against-pesquera-la-polar-ecuador
    75. https://ejatlas.org/country/china
    76. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/controversy-over-planned-paraxylene-px-plant-in-xiamen-fujian-china
    77. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/the-fujia-petrochemical-paraxylene-px-plant-protest-in-dalian-liaoning-china
    78. https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/protest-05032013130114.html
    79. http://ejatlas.org/conflict/protest-against-gaoqiao-paraxylene-px-plant-relocating-in-jinshan-shanghai-china
    80. https://ejatlas.org/type/nuclear-power-plants
    81. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/three-mile-island-united-states
    82. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/chernobyl-disaster
    83. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/fukushima
    84. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/creys-malville-france
    85. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/kalkar-a-bad-joke-germany
    86. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/the-fast-breeder-reacton-monju-japan
    87. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/kalpakkams-fast-breeder-reactor-india
    88. https://ejatlas.org/commodity/pesticides
    89. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1018413522959
    90. http://www.jstor.org/stable/2401613?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
    91. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/monsanto-and-soy-monocultures-argentina
    92. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/philippine-farmworkers-poisoned-by-dbcp-pesticide
    93. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/afectados-por-el-nemagon-nicaragua
    94. https://ejatlas.org/conflict/ivory-coast-farmworkers-alleging-that-they-became-sterile-from-exposure-to-dbcp
    95. https://futurism.com/environmental-injustice-north-carolina/
    96. https://futurism.com/environmental-injustice-north-carolina/
    97. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11625-018-0563-4
    98. http://envjustice.org/
    99. http://theconversation.com
    100. https://theconversation.com/tracking-the-battles-for-environmental-justice-here-are-the-worlds-top-10-97616
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles
    More from Cosmos Conversation
    MoreMore Articles