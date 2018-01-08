The spiralling storm

This image from the GOES-16 satellite run by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) captures the deepening storm off the east coast of the United States on 4 January 2018 at 16:22 UTC.

The powerful nor'easter battered coastal areas with freezing temperatures, heavy snow and strong winds, from Florida to Maine. A long line of clouds stretching more than 1500 kilometres south of the storm, which is drawing moisture all the way from deep in the Caribbean.