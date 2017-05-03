The science of supervolcanoes





With around 1500 active volcanoes on Earth and an average of one erupting each week, would it be prudent for humans to take to our underground bunkers to avoid impending doom? Probably not: most volcanic eruptions are relatively innocuous.

There are, however, a handful of supervolcanoes scattered across the globe that do present a significant threat to the existence of Earth-based creatures like us.

One such volcano is nestled beneath the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA, having a track record of three mega eruptions in the last 2.1 million years, scientists keep a close eye on it.

What is the appropriate course of action? Panic? Relax? Vulcanologists suggest to simply monitor.

