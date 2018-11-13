This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Geoscience 13 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    The Camp Fire: and thus it began

    Satellite image shows the start of the worst fire in California history.

    The California Camp Fire, just a few hours after ignition.

    Joshua Stevens / NASA Earth Observatory

    The Camp Fire in northern California is the worst in the state’s history, so far claiming 29 lives and destroying at least 6400 homes.

    It started as a relatively small blaze. This image was captured around 10.45am local time on November 8, 2018, merely four hours after the fire started.

    The photograph was taken by the Operational Land Imager on board Landsat 8, an Earth-observation satellite operated jointly by NASA and the US Geological Survey.

    Only a few hours later, the fire had burned through 8093 hectares of land. By the following day, it had consumed 28,328 hectares – and the worst was yet to come.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
