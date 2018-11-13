The Camp Fire: and thus it began

The Camp Fire in northern California is the worst in the state’s history, so far claiming 29 lives and destroying at least 6400 homes.

It started as a relatively small blaze. This image was captured around 10.45am local time on November 8, 2018, merely four hours after the fire started.

The photograph was taken by the Operational Land Imager on board Landsat 8, an Earth-observation satellite operated jointly by NASA and the US Geological Survey.

Only a few hours later, the fire had burned through 8093 hectares of land. By the following day, it had consumed 28,328 hectares – and the worst was yet to come.