  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Geoscience 21 June 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The Black Sea alive with colour

    Phytoplankton blooms swirl through dark waters.

    Phytoplankton in the Black Sea.
    Norman Kuring / NASA’s Ocean Biology Processing Group

    This picture, taken on 29 May 2017 by NASA’s Aqua satellite, shows vibrant turquoise phytoplankton blooms swirling in the Black Sea.

    Phytoplankton are the microscopic photosynthesing organisms at the foundation of the oceanic food web, providing nourishment for the likes of the tiny krill that themselves sustain larger sea creatures up to and including the leviathan blue whale.

    Here they are thriving on nutrients poured into the Black Sea by the Danube and Dnieper rivers, with energy provided by the warm summer sun.

    Explore #Phytoplankton
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Why is the sea salty?

    The water on the Earth’s surface was once fresh. Jake Port explains how that changed.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles