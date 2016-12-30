  • Latest
    Image of the Day Geoscience 30 December 2016
    Rolling hills

    That's not a snow-capped peak.

    ESO / G. Hüdepohl (atacamaphoto.com)

    This aerial image shows the hills and mountains surrounding European Southern Observatory's Paranal Observatory in Chile. From above, the sharp, rocky details of the arid landscape melt away, giving way to textures more akin to softly rippling fabric.

    The cluster of buildings in the top right of the frame contains both the observatory’s basecamp and the Residencia, where the staff and visitors to Paranal can seek refuge from the harsh desert conditions. The solitary buildings to the left of the main observatory complex house the VISTA survey telescope.

