    Image of the Day Geoscience 22 January 2017
    Plutonian sprawl

    A global colour map of the dwarf planet.

    NASA / JHUAPL / SwRI

    This new, detailed global mosaic colour map of Pluto is based on a series of three colour filter images obtained by the Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera aboard New Horizons during the NASA spacecraft’s close flyby of Pluto in July 2015. The mosaic shows how Pluto’s large-scale colour patterns extend beyond the hemisphere facing New Horizons at closest approach, which were imaged at the highest resolution.

    North is up; Pluto’s equator roughly bisects the band of dark red terrains running across the lower third of the map. Pluto’s giant, informally named Sputnik Planitia glacier – the left half of Pluto’s signature “heart” feature – is at the centre.

    Explore #Pluto #New Horizons #Image of the Day
