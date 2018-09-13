This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Geoscience 13 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Microplastics clump with natural particles

    Plastic and plankton poo give researchers a sinking feeling.

    Biofilm formed by bacteria and microalgae on a plastic surface in water from the Kiel Fjord, Germany, visualised with confocal laser scanning microscopy.

    Biofilm formed by bacteria and microalgae on a plastic surface in water from the Kiel Fjord, Germany, visualised with confocal laser scanning microscopy.

    Jan Michels/Future Ocean

    Microplastics that find their way into the ocean form clumps with biological particles such as plankton and its faeces. The clumps then sink, carrying the plastics down into deep-sea sediments.

    Laboratory simulations performed by a team led by Jan Michels from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, in Germany, show that microplastics coated with a biofilm, such as bacteria and microalgae, create an even stickier surface that allows clumps to form at a rapid rate, sending even more to the depths.

    Explore #microplastics #Oceans #pollutants
    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
