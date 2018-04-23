  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Geoscience 23 April 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Lightning from above

    From the right angle, a thunderstorm makes Earth look like an alien world.

    The view from above: a thunderstorm in Bolivia, seen from the International Space Station.
    The view from above: a thunderstorm in Bolivia, seen from the International Space Station.
    NASA

    Across the atmosphere of Earth, lightning flashes about 50 times per second. That’s 4.3 million times a day and roughly 1.5 billion times a year. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have a unique perspective from which to view it.

    The photo above, taken by an astronaut in 2011, shows a lightning flash beneath a thunderhead on January 9, 2011, from a bit to the side and a long, long way up.

    Explore #lightning #International Space Station
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles