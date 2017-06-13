Hypnotic asperitas cloud sunset
Rippling waves and psychedelic colours take over the sky in this stunning North Dakota sunset.
While cloud-watchers have been talking about asperitas clouds for years, it was only in March that the World Meteorological Organization gave them an official entry in the International Cloud Atlas. The WMO describes the clouds as “well-defined wave-like structures in the underside of the cloud; more chaotic and with less horizontal organisation than the variety Undulatus”.
