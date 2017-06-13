  • Latest
    Video Geoscience 13 June 2017
    1 minute read 
    Hypnotic asperitas cloud sunset

    Rippling waves and psychedelic colours take over the sky in this stunning North Dakota sunset.


    Storm chaser Mike Olbinski caught this unbelievable sunset full of the rare asperitas (also known as undulatus asperatus) cloud formation on the plains of North Dakota.

    While cloud-watchers have been talking about asperitas clouds for years, it was only in March that the World Meteorological Organization gave them an official entry in the International Cloud Atlas. The WMO describes the clouds as “well-defined wave-like structures in the underside of the cloud; more chaotic and with less horizontal organisation than the variety Undulatus”.

    Explore #clouds #asperitas
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
