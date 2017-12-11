Head for the ice!

Are you tired of your desk job, or just looking for some adventure? Then working as part of the Australian Antarctic Program may be just the gig for you.

The Australian Antarctic Division – part of the federal Department of the Environment – is currently looking to fill over 150 positions, ranging from chef to station leader, medical practitioner to telecommunications operator. You could work on one of the organisation’s three remote research stations, or on sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island, which is a touch closer to home.

This promises to be an unparalleled experience, living and working as part of a diverse community in one of the most secluded places on our planet. Not to mention the prospect of seeing penguins in their natural habitat, spectacular glaciers and the awe-inspiring Aurora Australis.

Each person will carry out his or her specialised duties, but also have the chance to lend a hand in the day-to-day workings on the station.

To find out about the prerequisites and get your hat in the ring for the various positions that are currently recruiting, click here.