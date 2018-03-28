Getting fibre in the conference diet

The Primary Industries Education Foundation Australia (PIEFA) 2018 Conference will take place at the Realm Hotel, in the Australian capital of Canberra from April 29 to May 1.

This event, themed Food & Fibre: the original STEM, is a must-attend for students, teachers and anyone who wants to learn about the role primary industries play in the Australian economy, environment and larger society, and the career opportunities the sector provides.

The program is centred around giving attendees opportunities to hear from thought leaders, researchers and innovators in the fields of agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and more. There is much on offer for educators who are passionate about providing their students with contextual and real-world lessons.

The keynote speakers include Neal Menzies, from the University of Queensland, who will explore current agricultural challenges; Biola Demola Adeagbo-Olawore, project director of Africa STEM and Video Game Research, who will talk about the role of merging video games and STEM in the classroom and its impact on improving food security; and Craig Chetty, founder of Student Edge, who will provide a student’s perspective on food and fibre industry careers.

This event is part of the PIEFA’s outreach and philanthropic activities, which also include Primezone — a comprehensive web portal meant to provide teachers premium resources relevant to all levels of the Australian curriculum, and Career Harvest — a support tool which provides students with internships and scholarships in addition to career advice to students.

Given the impressive goals of the PIEFA, the speakers and workshops this conference has in store, it will prove to be money and time well spent.