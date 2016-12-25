Everest quest

ESA / Belspo – produced by VITO

This festive image depicts the snow-capped Himalayas, with Nepal to the south (with vegetation shown in red) and the bleaker Tibetan Plateau to the north.

Mount Everest, the tallest mountain of the world at nearly 8,850 metres, is shown in white along with a few of its 8000-metre-plus neighbours, including Kangchenjunga (8586 metres), the third tallest mountain of the world, to the east of Everest. The Himalayas, which can be translated from Sanskrit as "abode of snow", are the source of many major Asian rivers.



Launched on 7 May 2013, Proba-V is a miniaturised ESA satellite tasked with a full-scale mission: to map land cover and vegetation growth across the entire planet every two days.



Its main camera’s continent-spanning 2,250-kilometre swath width collects light in the blue, red, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavebands at 300 metres resolution and down to 100 metres resolution in its central field of view.

