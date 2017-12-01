  • Latest
    Blog Geoscience 01 December 2017
    1 minute read 
    CSIRO launches new book

    Oceans tome set to make a big splash.

    The latest from the CSIRO, just in time for Xmas.
    CSIRO

    Oceans, a new book published by the CSIRO, celebrates the spectacular waters that surround Australia and tells of the work that is being done to preserve them.

    Edited by Bruce Mapstone, the book takes you through our vast oceanic territory, the third largest in the world, straddling three oceans and stretching from the tropics to the Antarctic.

    It details how we interact with the marine environment, through fishing, shipping and recreational activities. It also tells of some of the greatest threats and challenges facing our oceans, due to pollution and climate change. Mapstone’s writers cover decades of CSIRO collaborative research and innovation aimed at developing a holistic picture of this precious resource, and to advance marine conservation efforts.

    This book makes an engaging and enlightening read, whether you are a policy maker, marine science buff or just someone who wants to know more about that ocean you’ve been swimming in since you were a kid.

    Secure your e-book or hard copy via the CSIRO website and be amazed.

    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
