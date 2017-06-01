Clouds seen from space





If you were to look down at Earth from space, you’d notice that around two-thirds of its surface would be blanketed by clouds at any time.

While clouds are simply ice and water particles suspended in the atmosphere, they can manifest in a huge range of shapes, sizes, and forms.

In this video celebrating the diverse beauty of clouds, NASA presents a variety of images showing different cloud formations across the globe.

One image, taken over Madagascar, shows the impact the natural environment can have on cloud formation. As the Madagascan rainforest heats up, it releases moisture into the atmosphere. This warm air rises, before cooling. Small particles in the air – such as salt and dust – act as surfaces on which water vapour can condense, allowing a cloud to form.