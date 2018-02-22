A web of cities in the snow
Even in a snowstorm, the signs of civilisation can be seen from above.
Inside a city hit by a snowstorm all is blanketed in white. From street level, the concrete, steel and glass that reveals the presence of humans can seem to disappear.
From space, however, these human-made “heat islands” and the web of roads that connects them are clearly visible.
The image above, taken by NASA’s Terra satellite on 10 January 2018, shows the results of waves of snowstorms across central China. Cities stand out as dark grey spots on the white background, joined together by the lines of major roads.
Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.