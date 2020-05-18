A volcano big for its apparent size

These two peaks may not look like much – but looks can be deceiving.

Pūhāhonu, about 1100 kilometres northwest of Honolulu in Hawaii’s Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, is in fact the largest and hottest shield volcano on Earth, researchers say. It’s just that you can’t see much of it.



Geoscientists and the public alike have long thought Mauna Loa, a culturally-significant and active shield volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, was the record holder.



However, after surveying the ocean floor along the mostly submarine Hawaiian leeward volcano chain, chemically analysing rocks and modelling the results of these studies, a team of volcanologists and ocean explorers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa begs to differ.



Pūhāhonu – which means “turtle rising for breath” – is nearly twice as big as Mauna Loa, they write in a paper in Earth and Planetary Science Letters. It contains around 150,000 cubic kilometres of rock, compared to Mauna Loa’s 83,000.



It all depends on how you measure things. Lead author Michael Garcia says that back in 1974, when Pūhāhonu was called Gardner Pinnacles, it was suspected as being the largest based on very limited survey data.



Subsequent studies that included the base of the volcano that is below sea level passed the prize to Mauna Loa. But when you judge Pūhāhonubu by the same criteria, it wins, Garcia and colleagues say.