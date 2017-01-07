A touch of frost

NASA / JPL-Caltech / Univ. of Arizona

Subtle variations in colour look like brush strokes as the lightly frosted Mars terrain reflects light. These variations provide a backdrop to some exotic features referred to colloquially as "spiders."

The radial channels branching out from a central depression are formed when the seasonal layer of dry ice turns to gas in the spring and erodes the surface, which is a uniquely Martian landform.