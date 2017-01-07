A touch of frost
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped this view of Martian 'spiders'.
Subtle variations in colour look like brush strokes as the lightly frosted Mars terrain reflects light. These variations provide a backdrop to some exotic features referred to colloquially as "spiders."
The radial channels branching out from a central depression are formed when the seasonal layer of dry ice turns to gas in the spring and erodes the surface, which is a uniquely Martian landform.
