Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Geoscience 10 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A storm on Earth

    Super Typhoon Maria is sweeping across the Pacific.

    Super Typhoon Maria heading for the Chinese coast.
    Super Typhoon Maria heading for the Chinese coast.
    Himawari 8 / Japan Meteorological Agency

    The powerful tropical cyclone named Super Typhoon Maria is this week heading westward across the Pacific, posing a threat to the southern islands of Japan, Taiwan, and eastern China.

    Over the course of 10-12 July, the storm – the equivalent of a Category 5 cyclone in the Australian classification system, with sustained winds of over 230 kilometres per hour – is expected to wreak havoc on its way to a collision with the Chinese coast somewhere south of Shanghai.

    The typhoons that hit the northwestern Pacific have been growing more intense over the last four decades, and scientists expect this trend to continue as ocean temperatures increase under global warming.

    This animation shows Maria moving across the Pacific on 8 July 2018.
    This animation shows Maria moving across the Pacific on 8 July 2018.
    Himawari 8 / Japan Meteorological Agency

    The picture and animation shown here were taken by Himawari 8, a Japanese-run geostationary satellite that monitors weather around the clock.

    Explore #tropical storms #satellite imagery #typhoon
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.nature.com/articles/ngeo2792
    2. https://himawari8.nict.go.jp
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles