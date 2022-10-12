Carbon emissions goals to boost the bottom line

A new study has found that while various models suggest reducing carbon emissions will have few economic benefits in the short term, the long-term economic benefit of carbon cuts will be significant, especially for developing countries.

The report comes just a week after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the third instalment of its sixth assessment report. That report similarly highlighted that the cost of carbon abatement was going down, and that decarbonisation could benefit poorer economies in the long-run.

In this new study, the researchers explored a number of scenarios by using 25 different “economic damage” functions of climate change, to predict the impacts of limiting carbon.

Interestingly, they found that limiting warming to either 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius would produce similar economic results, because the additional economic costs of tightening the policy by half a degree were compensated by the economic gains of a lower overall global temperature.

Put simply: the damage we avoid by keeping warming down to 1.5 degrees compensates for the tighter economic cost of aggressive emissions reduction activities. That’s before you consider the ecological and humanitarian value of limiting warming.

At a conservative estimate, the median net benefits are, respectively, 6.0% and 5.4% of GDP for 1.5°C reduction and 2°C reduction.

While they found that the immediate economic benefits of emissions reductions are limited, in most scenarios the net economic benefits of reducing emissions would be felt after 2050, and the vast majority (more than 70% of the overall benefit) would be felt by 2070. These benefits would be most dramatic for developing countries.

“Rapid climate action will inexorably generate economic benefits from avoided impacts in the second half of the century,” says lead author Laurent Drouet. “Those benefits will be much higher than the transition costs for the next decades.”

The paper is published in Oxford Open Climate Change.