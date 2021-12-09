With half of the world’s population now living in cities, a number that is projected to reach two-thirds in the coming decades, people are becoming increasingly disconnected from their food both geographically and conceptually. Food travels greater distances, leading to increased waste, food miles, and supply chain vulnerability.
History tells us that during times of stress people turn to urban agriculture. Therefore, it is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a resurgence of urban agriculture for its contributions towards food security, health and wellbeing. Moreover, urban agriculture has been identified as a key strategy for adapting to climate change. Recent analysis identified it as a $4 billion growth opportunity for Australia.
So is urban agriculture just a nice idea, or a plausible reality?
Cosmos spoke to Isobel Hume, Dr Matthias Salomon and Professor Tim Cavagnaro from The University of Adelaide about their new study showing why backyard farming is the type of dirty work you want to be involved in.
Originally published by Cosmos as Want to get into backyard farming?
Deborah Devis
Deborah Devis is a science journalist at Cosmos. She has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Science (Honours) in biology and philosophy from the University of Sydney, and a PhD in plant molecular genetics from the University of Adelaide.
Read science facts, not fiction...
There’s never been a more important time to explain the facts, cherish evidence-based knowledge and to showcase the latest scientific, technological and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by The Royal Institution of Australia, a charity dedicated to connecting people with the world of science. Financial contributions, however big or small, help us provide access to trusted science information at a time when the world needs it most. Please support us by making a donation or purchasing a subscription today.