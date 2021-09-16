Australia, the land girt by sea, may seem like an isolated country, but is part of a wider ecosystem in the Asian-Pacific – especially when it comes to food. As food scarcity threatens, is food security a problem we need to tackle as a collective? What is Australia’s role in achieving food security in the Asia-Pacific region?
Cosmos spoke to Professor Andrew Campbell, CEO of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, and Sridhar Dharmapuri, Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (Bangkok), about what we are doing as a region and partner.
Watch more: The Future of Food
Originally published by Cosmos as How can we achieve food security in the Asia-Pacific region?
Deborah Devis
Deborah Devis is a science journalist at Cosmos. She has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Science (Honours) in biology and philosophy from the University of Sydney, and a PhD in plant molecular genetics from the University of Adelaide.
Read science facts, not fiction...
There’s never been a more important time to explain the facts, cherish evidence-based knowledge and to showcase the latest scientific, technological and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by The Royal Institution of Australia, a charity dedicated to connecting people with the world of science. Financial contributions, however big or small, help us provide access to trusted science information at a time when the world needs it most. Please support us by making a donation or purchasing a subscription today.