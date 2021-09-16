How can we achieve food security in the Asia-Pacific region?

Australia, the land girt by sea, may seem like an isolated country, but is part of a wider ecosystem in the Asian-Pacific – especially when it comes to food. As food scarcity threatens, is food security a problem we need to tackle as a collective? What is Australia’s role in achieving food security in the Asia-Pacific region?

Cosmos spoke to Professor Andrew Campbell, CEO of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, and Sridhar Dharmapuri, Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (Bangkok), about what we are doing as a region and partner.

Watch more: The Future of Food