What you might have missed

Gene regions linked to PTSD

A study of more than 165,000 US military veterans has found eight gene regions linked to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including one involved in the release of the stress hormone cortisol.

Read the full story here.







A Millennium Falcon from back in the Cambrian

A prehistoric marine predator that lived half a billion years ago has been named after the Millennium Falcon starship from Star Wars.

Read the full story here.





Look ma, no hands

Chinese scientists have unveiled this autonomous bicycle which, they say, combines brain-inspired and computer-science-based approaches to artificial intelligence.

Read the full story here.







‘Mind-reading’ may help those who cannot speak

Scientists are a step closer to helping people who cannot speak to communicate by thought alone.

For the first time, a research team has been able to decode brain activity in a simple question-and-answer session, recognising in real time both what a person hears and what they wish to say in response.

Read the full story here.





When it comes to volcanoes, Monte Carlo may save Naples

Contrary to cartoon depictions, volcanoes rarely erupt more than once from the same hole. In some cases, explosive ejections of magma, ash and rocks can kick off a substantial distance away from previous hotspots.

The ability to identify with any degree of precision likely eruption sites is a matter that has been the subject of intensive research for decades, but to date evidence has been substantially, and sometimes catastrophically, at odds with predictions.

Read the full story here.





What makes this dragon fierce

The world’s largest lizard – the Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis) – is no lazybones. Adults grow up to three metres in length and can track down and ambush prey they have sniffed from kilometres away.

Now, after a years-long effort to sequence the giant monitor’s genome, researchers have been given a glimpse of what’s behind these feats of endurance.

Read the full story here.





And here's our image of the week:

NGC 5128 has an impressive collection of stars.

ESO/SPECULOOS Team/E. Jehin

This spectacular portrait of the Centaurus A galaxy was one of the “first light images” taken by SPECULOOS (Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars), the ESO’s newest operational observatory in Chile.

Read the full story here.

